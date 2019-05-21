Gold price increases to Rs72,100 per tola

Gold is trading at Rs72,100 per tola, according to data compiled by the All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association. The price increased by Rs600 on Tuesday.

According to the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs514. It now costs Rs61,814.

In the international market, an ounce of gold is being sold for $1,276 and silver for $14.44.

Silver is being sold for Rs870 per tola in Sindh.

Related: Gold prices reach a new high and touch Rs68,500 per tola

The price of gold has been on the rise this month.

The prices compiled by the ASSJA come with a lag of a day after changes in international prices. Pakistani traders adjust gold prices based on price movements in the international market and fluctuation in the dollar rates as well as market forces of demand and supply.

Last year, gold prices increased 20%, according to data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.