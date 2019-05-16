HOME > Money

Gold price increases by Rs700

May 14 , 2019

The price of gold increased by Rs700 to Rs70,700 per tola, according to the All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association.

The cost of 10 grammes of gold has increased by Rs600. It now costs Rs60, 614.

The price of gold has gone up by $14 in the international market. It is being traded at $1,298 per ounce.

The price of gold has been on the rise this month. Pakistani traders adjust gold prices based on price movements in the international market and fluctuation in the dollar rates as well as the market forces of demand and supply.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
gold price


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Gold price falls by Rs200 per tola
1 month ago
1 month ago
Gold prices rise by Rs300
4 months ago
4 months ago
Gold prices fall by Rs100
4 months ago
4 months ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Gold, Pakistan, All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
IMF programme will choke Pakistan's economic growth: expert
IMF programme will choke Pakistan’s economic growth: expert
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.