Gold price increases by Rs700

The price of gold increased by Rs700 to Rs70,700 per tola, according to the All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association.

The cost of 10 grammes of gold has increased by Rs600. It now costs Rs60, 614.

The price of gold has gone up by $14 in the international market. It is being traded at $1,298 per ounce.

The price of gold has been on the rise this month. Pakistani traders adjust gold prices based on price movements in the international market and fluctuation in the dollar rates as well as the market forces of demand and supply.

