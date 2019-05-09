HOME > Local

Girl handed to man as punishment recovered

1 hour ago

A Jirga in Charsadda handed an 11-year-old girl to a stranger for an offence committed by her brother.

The police recovered the girl from the man’s custody and arrested ten people. The girl was given to Rehman s/o Abdullah as a Swara without the wedlock in Khanmai area, according to police.

An FIR has been lodged at the Khanmai police station against ten people included in the Jirga, police said.

Vani or Swara is an old custom still found in parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to the custom, a young girl is married as punishment for some crime committed by her male relatives.

 
TOPICS:
charsadda Swara vani


