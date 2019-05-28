‘Gaming Disorder’ recognized as illness by WHO

Gaming disorder is officially recognized by WHO as an illness in the 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases.

In a press release on May 25 the WHO said it has added video games addiction to its classification after member states agreed to adopt eleventh revision. The new revision will go into effect on January 1, 2022.

The classification defines “gaming disorder” as a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behavior that becomes so extensive that it takes precedence over other life interests.

Gaming disorder is characterized by the increased priority given to gaming that it overcomes health, hygiene, relationships, and continuation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences.

However, the decision to recognize gaming disorder as a condition has been met with opposition by the global gaming industry. Trade bodies from the United States, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Brazil called on the WHO to rethink the decision.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.