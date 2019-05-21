HOME > Entertainment

Game of Thrones finale becomes HBO’s most watched episode

Game of Thrones series finale has already been seen by 19.3 million viewers, according to HBO. That’s the biggest same-day audience ever for the show, surpassing the previous record audience of 18.4 million viewers set just a week ago. 

Add in early numbers from streaming and on-demand rewatches, and the total goes up even more to 19.3 million viewers, which is also a record for both Game of Thrones and HBO overall.

The eighth and last season of Game of Thrones, which premiered in 2011, averaged 44.2 million viewers through Sunday after streaming, on-demand, DVRs and replays were added, or 10 million more than the season 7 average, said HBO.

The previous HBO series finale with the most viewers was The Sopranos, with 11.9 million viewers, though that was in 2007, before streaming and other digital services took off.

