Game of Thrones creators fuel fan theory about white walkers

3 hours ago

The epic showdown between the living and the dead resulted in a major defeat of the Night King and his Army of the Dead in the last episode of Game of Thrones.

Arya Stark fulfilled Melisandre’s prophecy and killed the Night King in the last episode. Many fans, however, believe that the White Walkers will return soon.

With three episodes left, fans are scrambling for clues on whether the warlord of the dead might still be alive to bring about an eternal night and wipe out mankind altogether.

Many people were left confused after Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss declined to answer a question about the return of the White Walkers.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, they were asked if the fans have seen the last of the White Walkers. “Yeah, we’re not going to answer that,” replied Benioff.

The discreet response let to fans flooding social media with a bunch of theories.

In the interview, Benioff and Weiss also spoke about their time together at college and their work with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. They also spoke about how they began the process of adapting the books for television.

Weiss and Benioff discussed reading George RR Martin’s books for the first time, pitching the show to the franchise creator and having him test their mettle with a surprise question, “Who is Jon Snow’s mother?” The duo got the question right, though there was one other thing Benioff remembered clearly from that meeting: “George had a little bit of butter in his beard — it’s just one of those images that stamps your brain.”

You can watch the full interview here:

The new episode will air on May 5.

TOPICS:
game of thrones


White Walkers, Game of Thrones, Night King, Arya
 
