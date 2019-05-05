Game of Thrones creators fuel fan theory about white walkers

The epic showdown between the living and the dead resulted in a major defeat of the Night King and his Army of the Dead in the last episode of Game of Thrones.

Arya Stark fulfilled Melisandre’s prophecy and killed the Night King in the last episode. Many fans, however, believe that the White Walkers will return soon.

With three episodes left, fans are scrambling for clues on whether the warlord of the dead might still be alive to bring about an eternal night and wipe out mankind altogether.

Many people were left confused after Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss declined to answer a question about the return of the White Walkers.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, they were asked if the fans have seen the last of the White Walkers. “Yeah, we’re not going to answer that,” replied Benioff.

The discreet response let to fans flooding social media with a bunch of theories.

The White Walkers are not gone. The Night King is obviously a title, just like Three-Eyed Raven, and it will return by the end of the show. There is no way it was that clean and easy. @GameOfThrones #GameofThrones — Jason Frei (@JasonMFrei) May 3, 2019

Pretty sure Bran will resurrect the dead as he still has the mark from the #NightKing on his arm “Dead may never die” and use the power to resurrect the dead and use the army of the dead as the good and take the dead to Cersei. 👍🏻 — JustWray  (@JustWray) May 5, 2019

Hm, just saw D&D interview at Jimmy Kimmel and they didn’t want to answer if the White Walkers are gone for good, what reinforces my belief that they are not entirely gone… — Carol Rozendo (@carolices) May 4, 2019

#GameofThrones Ep 3 was a red herring. The major plot twist won’t be who will die. It won’t be whether Jon or Dany or Cersei win the Throne. It will be the return of the #WhiteWalkers and the crowning of a new #NightKing . The Dead will annihilate Westeros in Episode 6. — Mulch SZN (@geewalk612) May 3, 2019

Game of Thrones creator, David and Daniel, were on Jimmy Kimmel last night. Jimmy said “are we sure we’re done with the white walkers?” They answer “We can’t answer that.” I smell a plot twist coming. 👀 — B Ξ R T R ▲ M (@BertramBernard) May 4, 2019

In the interview, Benioff and Weiss also spoke about their time together at college and their work with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. They also spoke about how they began the process of adapting the books for television.

Weiss and Benioff discussed reading George RR Martin’s books for the first time, pitching the show to the franchise creator and having him test their mettle with a surprise question, “Who is Jon Snow’s mother?” The duo got the question right, though there was one other thing Benioff remembered clearly from that meeting: “George had a little bit of butter in his beard — it’s just one of those images that stamps your brain.”

You can watch the full interview here:

The new episode will air on May 5.

