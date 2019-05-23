HOME > News

Four Peshawar varsities evading token tax since 2005: excise dept

17 mins ago

Photo: University of Peshawar

Four Peshawar universities have been evading their token tax since 2005, according to the KP excise and taxation department. They have to pay an amount worth Rs38.1 million for 186 cars.

Token tax is the tax you pay on your car every year.

The University of Agriculture has to pay tax worth Rs13.7 million on sixty cars, the University of Peshawar Rs6.4 million on 52 vehicles.

Related: Govt plans to bring 5m people in tax net by 2021: FBR official

Similarly, the Engineering University needs to pay Rs9.4 million tax on 50 cars, while the Khyber Medical College has to pay Rs5.1 million on 50 cars.

The excise department said that they had issued multiple notices to these institutions but to no avail. The varsities have been instructed to pay off their dues as soon as possible.

TOPICS:
Excise and taxation Peshawar Token tax


