Four killed, three injured in Bahawalpur shooting

The Bahawalpur police have formed teams to arrest three suspects involved in deaths of four people.

A couple married recently, against the woman’s family’s wishes. The groom has been identified as Muhammad Rashid, a resident of Khaipur Tamiwali. The bride’s name has not been disclosed but she was a resident of Sialkot.

The woman’s brother Shehroze, mother and cousin came to Rashid’s house on Saturday, purportedly to meet her. After a heated confrontation, Shehroze opened fire, killing four people and injuring three others. Rashid’s mother and brother were among those killed.

The woman’s family fled after the attack.

