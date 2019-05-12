HOME > News

Four killed, three injured in Bahawalpur shooting

8 mins ago

The Bahawalpur police have formed teams to arrest three suspects involved in deaths of four people. 

A couple married recently, against the woman’s family’s wishes. The groom has been identified as Muhammad Rashid, a resident of Khaipur Tamiwali. The bride’s name has not been disclosed but she was a resident of Sialkot.

The woman’s brother Shehroze, mother and cousin came to Rashid’s house on Saturday, purportedly to meet her. After a heated confrontation, Shehroze opened fire, killing four people and injuring three others. Rashid’s mother and brother were among those killed.

The woman’s family fled after the attack.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Bahawalpur Murder


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
bahawalpur, murder, honor killing, freewill marriage, family killed
 
MOST READ
10 killed in blast outside Lahore's Data Darbar
10 killed in blast outside Lahore’s Data Darbar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Fire erupts in a superstore in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore's Kalma Chowk
Fire breaks out in a building near Lahore’s Kalma Chowk
Nawaz Sharif reaches Kot Lakhpat jail
Nawaz Sharif reaches Kot Lakhpat jail
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.