Former Sindh law minister wants medical facilities at Pakistani airports

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court asking for medical facilities at airports across Pakistan.

It has been submitted by former law minister SM Zafar and his son, Ali Zafar, against the Civil Aviation Authority.

Tariq Zafar, SM Zafar’s other son, passed away at the Karachi airport after suffering from a heart attack. The petitioners say that there were no doctors to provide emergency medical treatment or any ambulances.

An investigation should be launched against the CAA for their criminal negligence, said the petition. They have also asked for details of medical facilities available at airports.

The court asked how many medical facilities are available at the airports. “Are there doctors there?”

The federal government and the CAA have been ordered to submit their replies in the case.

