Former Sindh governor’s brother arrested over bounced cheque

The Karachi police have arrested Amirul Ebad, the brother of former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad, from his home in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The police say they arrested Amir after an FIR was lodged against him because a cheque he gave someone bounced. A man named Tariq Niazi registered a case against him at the City Court police station after a Rs4 million cheque bounced.

But Amir’s wife says the cheque was just a guarantee. She said that her husband was arrested even though he obtained pre-arrest bail.

She said plainclothes personnel arrived at their house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and forced her husband to go with them. The family says they don’t know where he is now.

