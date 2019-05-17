HOME > News

Former Sindh governor’s brother arrested over bounced cheque

29 mins ago

The Karachi police have arrested Amirul Ebad, the brother of former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad, from his home in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. 

The police say they arrested Amir after an FIR was lodged against him because a cheque he gave someone bounced. A man named Tariq Niazi registered a case against him at the City Court police station after a Rs4 million cheque bounced.

But Amir’s wife says the cheque was just a guarantee. She said that her husband was arrested even though he obtained pre-arrest bail.

She said plainclothes personnel arrived at their house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and forced her husband to go with them. The family says they don’t know where he is now.

