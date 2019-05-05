HOME > News

Flour prices go up in Karachi

56 mins ago

The price of flour in Karachi has gone up.

The Flour Mills Association says wheat has become more expensive, forcing them to increase the price of flour as well.

A 10 kilogramme sack of of flour is Rs15 more expensive and costs Rs370 now. A single kilogramme costs Rs37. The Flour Mills Association says the supply of wheat has been affected by rain and exports.

A 50kg bag is Rs75 more expensive and costs Rs1,825 now. Fine flour now costs Rs40 per kg and a 50kg bag costs Rs2,000.

TOPICS:
flour Karachi


