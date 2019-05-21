Flight operations suspended at Sialkot airport

The flight operations at the Sialkot airport have been suspended, a PIA spokesperson said Tuesday.

All the flights will now take off from and land at the Lahore airport, he added.

The flight from Sharjah (PK-210), which was supposed to land at Sialkot airport on May 22, will now land at the Lahore airport.

The flights to Saudi Arabia (PK-755 and PK-756) will depart from Lahore airport.

The PIA spokesperson said that the national airline apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience.

