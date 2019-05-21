HOME > News

Flight operations suspended at Sialkot airport

2 hours ago

File photo: AFP

The flight operations at the Sialkot airport have been suspended, a PIA spokesperson said Tuesday.

All the flights will now take off from and land at the Lahore airport, he added.

The flight from Sharjah (PK-210), which was supposed to land at Sialkot airport on May 22, will now land at the Lahore airport.

The flights to Saudi Arabia (PK-755 and PK-756) will depart from Lahore airport.

The PIA spokesperson said that the national airline apologizes to its customers for the inconvenience.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Airport Lahore pia sialkot


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab's Sadiqabad
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab’s Sadiqabad
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.