Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen

At least three unidentified terrorists have been ambushed The Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar.

The men are reportedly heavily armed. They stormed into the hotel and opened fire, SAMAA TV reported.

Security around the five star hotel has been tightened. Foreign delegations often stay at the hotel when visiting for work. Gwadar is one of the main centre’s of activity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Heavy firing can be heard from the hotel, SAMAA TV reported. A shoot-out is currently underway between law enforcers and the assailants. Several Chinese nationals are reportedly staying at the hotel.

Police and FC personnel have also reached the scene and surrounded the hotel.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Lango said the hotel has been taken surrounded. He said the guests staying at the hotel have been safely evacuated.

“An operation is under way. We will know the details soon,” he said.

He said there are reports of some injuries from the firing, however, the injured do not include any foreign nationals.

The Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar is located on the Koh-e-Batil Hill south of West Bay on Fish Harbour Road. The five star hotel is frequented by both business and leisure travellers.

Balochistan Chief Minister condemned the terror attack, directing the authorities concerned to take measures for the safety of the people inside the hotel.

It was reported around 7:15pm that the operation had ended.

This is a developing story