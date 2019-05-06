HOME > Local

Ramazan’s first ten days won’t be ‘too hot’ for Karachiites

25 mins ago

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that temperatures will remain between 34 and 36 degrees Centigrade in the first Ashra of Ramazan in Karachi.

There is no risk of a heatwave in the next ten days in Karachi, according to the PMD.

While there is no expectation of rain, Karachi’s weather is expected to get pleasant. Karachi’s maximum temperature on Monday was 33 degrees centigrade.

The Met department has predicted rainfall in other parts of the country from Friday.

However, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Tuesday, while it will be very hot in south Punjab and Sindh.

