The Met department has predicted that first Ramzan will be on Tuesday, July 7.

The moon is unlikely to be seen on Sunday, July 5, the Met department said.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Karachi on Sunday to sight the moon for Ramazan, 2019.

The decision on the start date of Ramzan is taken after testimonies are received from across the country.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.