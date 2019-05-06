HOME > News

Fire erupts in bushes near impound lot in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

2 hours ago

A fire erupted in the bushes near an impound lot in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Monday afternoon. 

The lot is located behind the Aziz Bhatti Park. The fire erupted at 12:20pm.

The fire department said that no casualties or financial losses have been reported.

Three fire hydrants and three water bowsers were used to douse the fire, the station officer told SAMAA Digital.

The water board said that it provided 20,000 gallons of water to the fire department to douse the fire.

TOPICS:
Fire Karachi



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
