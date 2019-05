A child received minor injuries

The mill is located on Satiana Road. The fire was caused by an explosion in the boiler. Following the explosion, the oil in the boiler caught fire and as of 10:15am, had not been put out.Initially three fire brigade vehicles were called to the scene but after taking in the intensity of the fire, the fire brigade dispatched three more vehicles.One wall of the mill collapsed due to the explosion and the roof has sustained significant damage. A child also received minor injuries in the explosion. He was standing outside the mill and some oil from the explosion fell on him.Residents of the area said the walls of their houses shook during the explosion.