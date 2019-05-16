Fire at Karachi’s Karim Centre doused after an hour

A fire erupted on the sixth floor of the Karim Centre building in Karachi’s Saddar early Thursday morning.

It was doused after an hour with the help of two fire tenders and a snorkel, according to the fire department.

The road from Zainab Market till Zaibunnisa Street has been closed for traffic.

According to the fire department, the fire erupted at a clothing factory in the building. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.