HOME > News

Fire at Karachi’s Karim Centre doused after an hour

2 hours ago

A fire erupted on the sixth floor of the Karim Centre building in Karachi’s Saddar early Thursday morning.

It was doused after an hour with the help of two fire tenders and a snorkel, according to the fire department.

The road from Zainab Market till Zaibunnisa Street has been closed for traffic.

According to the fire department, the fire erupted at a clothing factory in the building. The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Fire Karachi


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Fire, Zaibunnissa street, karachi, karim center
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
IMF programme will choke Pakistan's economic growth: expert
IMF programme will choke Pakistan’s economic growth: expert
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.