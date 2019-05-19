Firdous Awan speaks the same language as Fawad Chaudhry

Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan was heard speaking the same language as former minister Fawad Chaudhry while criticising the opposition parties’ iftaar dinner hosted by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“The meeting is nothing but abu bachao [saving father] iftaar,” she said while speaking to the media in Sialkot on Sunday.

Chaudhry, who is the science minister now, often used the same term, ‘abu bachao‘, to refer to the activities of Bilawal Bhutto, who the chairperson of the PPP.

She said that those who used to chant slogans against one another are sitting together to evade accountability.

“[Prime Minister] Imran Khan said it before that this is not in the country’s benefit,” she remarked. The opposition parties just want to safeguard their own interests, she added.

Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Bukhari said that opposition parties just want to protect themselves from accountability. “It will serve no purpose,” he remarked while speaking in Okara.

The opposition parties are only concerned with saving their money and children, he said. They don’t care about the people, he added.

