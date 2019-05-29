HOME > News

FIR registered against PkMAP leaders for criticising security forces

1 hour ago

Photo: Usman Kakar/PTI

An FIR has been registered against leaders of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party for making provocative speeches against the Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies. 

The case has been registered under Section 153 (provocation with intent to cause a riot) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station.

PkMAP leaders such as Senator Usman Kakar, MPA Nasrullah, former MPA Dr Hamid Achakzai among others have been named in the case.

They have been accused of making speeches against Pakistan Army and intelligence agencies while addressing a gathering in Quetta’s Taxi Stand. Slogans against the establishment were chanted too.

No arrest has been made so far.

