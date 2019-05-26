FIR registered against Afzal Kohistani’s brother for honor killing

The brother of Afzal Kohistani, a late anti-honour killing campaigner, has been accused of killing a man in the name of honour in Battagram’s Allai. According to reports, he believed he was having an affair with Kohistani’s widow.

The widow, Hira Bibi, is currently missing.

A case has been lodged at the Bana police station against Gul Nazeer, Kohistani’s younger brother who was a central figure in the Kohistan honour killing case.

Five women were killed in the Palas area in 2012 after a video showed them clapping while male dancers (Kohistani’s brothers) performed at a wedding ceremony. They were killed on the orders of a village Jirga. Kohistani had petitioned the Supreme Court in the matter after his three brothers were also killed. Only two of them were seen dancing in the video. The third dancer was Nazeer.

Kohistani was shot dead in Abbottabad on March 7. He was the driving force behind the Supreme Court case investigating the honour killings.

According to the FIR, Nazeer killed a man identified as Muhammad Waqar for having an affair with Hira Bibi. The police say Nazeer and two accomplices have fled the area.

A separate case has been lodged at the Abbottabad Cantt police station by Hira Bibi’s mother. She says her daughter and grandchildren disappeared four to five days ago.

Kohistani’s other brother told BBC Urdu that the case was false and that similar cases had been lodged against them in the past to try and trap them. He said the FIR mentioned honour killing to end the support they were receiving in the Kohistan video case.

He said his sister-in-law went to her parent’s house in Abbottabad before Ramazan and they hadn’t heard from her since.

