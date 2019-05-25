HOME > News

FIR lodged after blast at Quetta mosque kills four

55 mins ago

Photo: Online

An FIR has been registered after a blast a mosque in Quetta’s Pashtunabad killed four and left 27 injured. 

The FIR was registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department police station on Saturday, a day after the blast at the Rehmania Mosque.

Related: Three killed in blast at Quetta mosque before Friday prayers

It has been registered under sections of murder, attempted murder and terrorism on behalf of the SHO of the Pashtunabad police station.

The blast occurred shortly before Friday prayers. At the time of the blast, there were no security personnel present at the mosque.

TOPICS:
Blast Quetta


