FIA arrests four suspects for printing fake Qatar visas

1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

The FIA’s anti-human trafficking cell conducted two raids on Saturday, arresting four suspects and seizing 65 passports. 

The FIA spokesperson confirmed the arrests and said the first suspect, identified as Rashid Mahmood, was arrested from Faisalabad. The agency seized 15 passports from his possession.

A second raid was conducted in the Blue Area of Islamabad on a tip off from Mahmood, in which another three suspects were arrested and 50 passports seized.

The group used to print fake Qatar visas and get hundreds of thousands of rupees from people.

Action was taken after complaints were received from people in Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin.

