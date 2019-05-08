HOME > Human Rights

FIA arrests 13 Chinese nationals on human trafficking charges

The Federal Investigation Agency Lahore have arrested 13 Chinese men during raids in DHA and divine Garden in Lahore on Wednesday.

Two Pakistani women were also recovered, FIA said.

Two days ago, eight Chinese men were arrested on charges of marrying Pakistani women and then forcing them into prostitution.

They were arrested from a house in a private society in Lahore. They were all said to be part of the same group. The FIA Lahore said that they were a part of a gang which comprised three men and a woman from Pakistan too.

One of the victim’s spoke with SAMAA TV and advised young women not to marry Chinese men.

She said that she went to the wedding of a relative where a Chinese man saw her. “He got my number from our relatives. They called us and came home to see me,” she said. “He came to see me with three other men.”

The woman was told that this man was good for her if she wants to support her family.

“They told us that he [her husband Song Guoqiang] had some problem in his knee and I said I have no problem with it,” the woman said. “They lied to us… half of his body was paralysed.”

I was mentally tortured, she said. “After a few days, I came to know that he wasn’t a Christian.”

