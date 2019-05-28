Federal govt deletes 36 schemes of Rs51bn from Sindh’s ADP

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the federal government has deleted 36 important schemes of Sindh from its next development programme, PSDP 2019-20, although most were foreign-aided projects.

“This is an injustice to the people of Sindh and this will further develop a sense of deprivation and isolation among the people of the province,” the CM said.

This he said while presiding over a preparatory meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the CM House in Karachi. The NEC meeting is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on Wednesday. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh’s representative Nisar Ahmed Khuhro will attend the meeting.

The chief minister said that the estimated cost of the entire PSDP portfolio, both the existing and new, was Rs8 trillion in which the cost of Sindh-based schemes came to Rs540 billion. “It means Sindh has been given only seven percent share in the PSDP,” he said and termed it an injustice to the people of this province.

Shah said that the federal government has about 36 schemes having a cost of over Rs51 billion.

The schemes deleted from the PSDP 2018-19 include Rehabilitation and Modernization of Sukkur Barrage. It is a World Bank funded project in which 80 percent funds would be financed by World Bank and the Sindh and federal governments would contribute 10 percent each in 2019-20.

The other deleted schemes are the construction of new bridges with approach roads over River Indus between Sukkur – Rohri. This was announced by then prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his visit to Sukkur. Construction of a 88 km Mirpurkhas – Umerkot Section, construction of Southern Bypass Hyderabad (ADB), rehabilitation of existing 200 km carriageway from Sehwan-Ratodero, lining of the KB Feeder Upper Canal for water supply to Karachi and construction of a feeder canal to Manchar Lake to eradicate contamination are among some of the other schemes that have been deleted.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.