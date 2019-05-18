Federal government to open its guest houses to the public

After the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the federal ministry of hostel services decided on Saturday to use all its rest houses for commercial purposes.

Tourists will now be able to stay in government reserves at very low costs. The rent starts at Rs1,200 per night. A-category guest houses will also be open for the public for just Rs3,000. Earlier, only senior government officials and VIPs were able to avail these facilities.

The guest houses in Murree, Ayubia, Gilgit, Swat and Muzaffarabad have already opened their doors for tourists.

