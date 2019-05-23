Federal government takes control of Karachi’s JPMC, NICVD and NICH

Control of three major public hospitals in Karachi have been handed over to the federal government.

The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, NICVD and NICH are now under the federal government. The Centre issued a notification announcing this on Thursday, saying that the move was in line with the Supreme Court’s orders.

All employees at these three hospitals are now employed by the federal government.

The Supreme Court rejected on January 16 the Sindh government’s plea for control of JPMC. It ruled that control of the hospital –Karachi’s biggest public sector hospital – will remain with the federal government.

The provincial government had argued that under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, control of the healthcare facility should be devolved to the province.

In 2016, the top court suspended the Sindh High Court’s order that had annulled the devolution of the hospital and two other federal healthcare facilities, calling it unconstitutional.

