HOME > News

Federal government takes control of Karachi’s JPMC, NICVD and NICH

2 hours ago

Control of three major public hospitals in Karachi have been handed over to the federal government.

The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, NICVD and NICH are now under the federal government. The Centre issued a notification announcing this on Thursday, saying that the move was in line with the Supreme Court’s orders.

All employees at these three hospitals are now employed by the federal government.

The Supreme Court rejected on January 16 the Sindh government’s plea for control of JPMC. It ruled that control of the hospital –Karachi’s biggest public sector hospital – will remain with the federal government.

The provincial government had argued that under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, control of the healthcare facility should be devolved to the province.

In 2016, the top court suspended the Sindh High Court’s order that had annulled the devolution of the hospital and two other federal healthcare facilities, calling it unconstitutional.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
jpmc Karachi


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
VIDEO
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
3 drinks to try this Ramazan: Sattu ka sherbet
video
4 mins ago
 
 
 
 
 
Sattu juice, Ramazan, beat the heat, Ramazan 2019, Karachi, Karachi drinks, Sattu, KDA market, Gulshan
 
MOST READ
PPP leader Qamar Zaman's son dies in a road accident
PPP leader Qamar Zaman’s son dies in a road accident
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Watch: Lahore man robbed at an ATM machine
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira's son
Funeral prayers offered for PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s son
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab's Sadiqabad
20 injured in explosion at a bank in Punjab’s Sadiqabad
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
Scared Pakistan have no chance at World Cup
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.