Federal government removes SBP, FBR bosses

The federal government removed Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa and Federal Board of Revenue Chairperson Jahanzeb Khan from their offices as part of steps being taken to cope with the economic challenges.

Both the bosses resigned from their offices after they were told to forward their resignations to the prime minister’s office.

The decision to remove the two senior officers had already been taken while former finance minister Asad Umar was still in office.

However, the decision was executed following consultation with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Hafeez Sheikh.

Earlier, Asad Umar broke the news on Twitter that he was stepping down from his post of finance minister as Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked him to switch to the energy portfolio. However, he said, the offer was not acceptable to him.

“As part of a cabinet reshuffle PM desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance,” Umar tweeted. “However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position. I strongly believe PM Imran Khan is the best hope for Pakistan and inshallah will make a Naya Pakistan.”

