Fawad Chaudhry says Pakistan will get a 10-year calendar

2 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry, the science and technology minister, says a committee has been formed to create a 10-year calendar for Pakistan.

He announced the formation of the five-member committee on Twitter.

The committee will decide the dates of Eid, Ramazan and Muharram and other important events and it will have representatives from SUPARCO, Met department and science and technology experts.

By doing this, the issues that arise year-round will be finished, he wrote.

The decision on how the country runs cannot be left to maulanas (religious clerics), he said in a follow-up Tweet.

All big ulemas were even against the creation of Pakistan and called Jinnah ‘Kafir-e-Azam’, he said, adding that our future will be determined by the youth, not the maulvis.

