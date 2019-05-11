Fawad Chaudhry has a new way to sight the moon

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has a new way for Pakistan to sight the moon. He wants to bring in a mobile moon sighting application.

He also wants imams at mosques to be made government servants.

In a cryptic tweet on Saturday, the minister proposed appointing imams, or prayer leaders, as government servants between Grade 14 and Grade 16 instead of spending resources on a small group of people.

He said by doing this it would end the monopoly and bring order to the system. He said that in this regard, chief ministers should also fulfill their responsibilities.

He is determined to reform the moon-sighting system in Pakistan. In a series of earlier tweets, Chaudhry said that the country’s future cannot be left to maulvis (religious clerics). He announced that a five-member committee comprising officials from SUPARCO and his ministry would make a new 10-year calendar to put an end to the “controversies” that arise every year around major Islamic events. “When we have the technology, why not use it?” he asked.

