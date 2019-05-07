Fawad Chaudhry forms committee to resolve ‘moon sighting controversy’

Fawad Chaudhry, the federal minister for science and technology, has formed a five-member committee to resolve the “moonsighting controversy”.

The committee has been given the task of finalising a five-year calendar for the country and indicating the exact dates of Ramazan, Eidul Fitr, and Eidul Azha and Muharram. The committee comprises representatives from SUPARCO, Met department and science, and technology experts.

Ministry of Science n Tech Committee to resolve #moonsighting controversy constituted pic.twitter.com/LknTHNOsOe — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 7, 2019

Muhammad Tariq Masood has been appointed as its convener. It will comprise Waqar Ahmed, Nadeem Faisal, Abu Nasan and Ghulam Murtaza.

Currently, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee looks after the affairs relating to the sighting of the moon for the Islamic calendar.

Chaudhry has raised his concerns over spending a large sum of money on moon sighting every year. He said that Rs4 million are spent on moon sighting for Ramazan and Eid. “Whats the wisdom in that?” He remarked that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee should carry out this work voluntarily.

On Sunday, Chaudhry said that a committee is being formed to create a 10-year calendar for Pakistan. By doing this, the issues that arise year-round will be finished, he in a tweet.

The decision on how the country runs cannot be left to maulanas (religious clerics), he said in a follow-up Tweet.

All big ulemas were even against the creation of Pakistan and called Jinnah ‘Kafir-e-Azam’, he said, adding that our future will be determined by the youth, not the maulvis.

