Fake degree case: Court dismisses PIA employees’ review petitions

The Supreme Court dismissed on Monday review petitions filed by eight PIA employees in the fake degrees case.

Justice Shaikh Azmat Saeed expressed his anger on the petitions. “Should the court now review its own decisions?”

He remarked that the Supreme Court proceedings have been turned into a joke. “No one respects the court anymore.”

Shazia Afridi, Samina Qureshi, Rauf Baig, and Kamran Khan are some of the petitioners. They argued that the court’s verdict is being taken in different ways. Other courts aren’t listening to them because of the verdict, they said.

The court wrapped up the case involving the fake degrees of pilots and cabin crew at PIA on January 9. The Civil Aviation Agency’s lawyer informed the court that 65 cabin crew members and 16 pilots have been suspended for possessing fake degrees. The CAA can only suspend their licences, said the lawyer. Firing them is the government’s job.

The top court had directed the authorities to verify the degrees of its staff.

