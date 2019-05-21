Fake accounts case: Zardari, Faryal appear before an accountability court

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before an accountability court on Tuesday in a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

Accountability court judge Arshad Malik is hearing the National Accountability Bureau’s reference against Zardari and Talpur.

Security was tightened ahead of the siblings’ court appearance. This is the fifth time they have been presented before the court.

The court is expected to give the date of the indictment of suspects today.

