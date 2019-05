A fine of Rs0.2 million has been imposed

The court sentenced him to five years in prison in two sections, two years in three sections, one year in two sections and six months in one section. The sentences will run concurrently.

A fine of Rs0.2 million has also been imposed on him.Advocate Imran Manjh hit a judge with a chair in a court in Jaranwala on April 25.Lawyers were enraged after the verdict and reached the ATC. They tried to enter the court but couldn't because it was locked. They even tried to break the lock.