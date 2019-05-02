HOME > News

Faisal Raza Abidi acquitted in contempt case

7 hours ago

Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi has been acquitted in a contempt of court case. An anti-terrorism court announced the verdict on Thursday. 

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the reserved verdict and even acquitted Hans Masroor, the owner of web channel Naya Pakistan, and its producer Ahsan Saleem in the case.

Related: SC accepts Faisal Raza Abidi’s apology in contempt case 

A case was registered against Abidi under Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act on charges of using “insulting and inappropriate language” against the judiciary in an interview.

The FIR, lodged at Islamabad’s Secretariat police station, accused him of “undermining the honour the chief justice”. The name of any specify programme wasn’t mentioned though.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
contempt Faisal Raza Abidi


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Faisal Raza Abidi, contempt case, anti-terrorism court, ATC, PPP, saqib nisar, cjp
 
MOST READ
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
12 killed as van rams into Islamabad toll plaza
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to 'eat pork, drink alcohol'
Uighur wives of Pakistanis forced to ‘eat pork, drink alcohol’
PTI misses the mark with its 'power show' in Karachi
PTI misses the mark with its ‘power show’ in Karachi
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
No one can fight the state, ISPR chief tells PTM
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
Here’s how ISPR DG responded to journalists’ burning questions
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.