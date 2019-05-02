Faisal Raza Abidi acquitted in contempt case

Former senator Faisal Raza Abidi has been acquitted in a contempt of court case. An anti-terrorism court announced the verdict on Thursday.

Judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the reserved verdict and even acquitted Hans Masroor, the owner of web channel Naya Pakistan, and its producer Ahsan Saleem in the case.

Related: SC accepts Faisal Raza Abidi’s apology in contempt case

A case was registered against Abidi under Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act on charges of using “insulting and inappropriate language” against the judiciary in an interview.

The FIR, lodged at Islamabad’s Secretariat police station, accused him of “undermining the honour the chief justice”. The name of any specify programme wasn’t mentioned though.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.