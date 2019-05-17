HOME > Global

F-16 fighter jet crashes into a military warehouse

Photo: FoxsNews

An F-16 fighter jet crashed on Thursday into a warehouse near March Air Reserve Base in Perris California.

The pilot managed to escape, CNN reported. He was taken to a hospital and had no major injuries, base spokesperson Reggie Varner said.

Varner said the jet crashed because of “possible hydraulic failure”. Twelve people on the ground suffered minor injuries, Fox News reported.

A person inside the warehouse posted a picture on his Facebook.

Photo: Facebook/ Jeff Schoffstall

Television news footage showed a large hole in the roof of the warehouse from the crash. The F-16’s cockpit canopy was on a runway and a parachute was spotted in a field nearby.

The jet is assigned to the Air National Guard, officials said. One official said the F-16 was one of the alert jets for the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

