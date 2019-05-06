HOME > News

Election in former tribal areas scheduled on July 2: ECP

2 hours ago

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the schedule for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly election in the former tribal areas. 

Voters will head to the polling booths on July 2 to elect representatives on 16 seats. Four seats are reserved for women and one for minorities.

Candidates can submit their nomination papers between May 9 and 11. The initial list of candidates will be published on May 12.

The ECP will complete its scrutiny of the candidates by May 18.

This is the first election held in the area since the merger of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A ban has been imposed on the transfer and appointment of government workers in the area as well as on new development schemes till July 2.

 

