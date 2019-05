Eight people were killed after a van caught fire near a toll plaza in Jhelum on Sunday night.

Eight people have been injured. They have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

The van was travelling from Gujranwala to Rawalpindi.

According to Rescue 1122, eight people died on the spot.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. The passengers have yet to be identified.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

TOPICS: