Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal

2 hours ago

The Capital Development Authority declared on Sunday eight housing societies as illegal.

They have been identified as Ahmad Town, Al-Hadeed Town, Margalla Hills Valley, Margalla Town, Margalla Valley, MR Town, Paradise Valley, and Zakria Town. These projects are located in sectors D-14, D-15, and D-16 (partial), E-14 and E-15, according to the CDA. T

These constructions have been found to be in violation of the Master Plan of Islamabad, 1960 provisions ICT (Zoning) Regulations, 1992 and Islamabad Building Regulation, 2005.

Related: Here’s a list of Islamabad housing societies being constructed without CDA’s approval

In a notification, Urban Planning Director Ijaz Ahmad Sheikh has warned the public that some builders are violating laws and exploiting the people for “illicit gains”.  Many of the project developers didn’t seek any no objection certificate (NOC) from the CDA before starting the construction work.

Sheikh said that such illegal developments are causing people “financial loss and mental anguish”.

The authority has even asked authorities do not provide such projects with gas or phone connections.

 

TOPICS:
housing societies Islamabad


