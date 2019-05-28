Eid special train bookings from May 29

The schedule for Eid special trains has been announced by Pakistan Railways and bookings start May 29.

Five special trains have been dedicated for Eid-ul-Fitr traffic. “There will be fifty percent discount on all train tickets on Eid day,” the PR announced.

The first special train will depart from Karachi on June 2 for Peshawar at 10:45 am.

The second train will depart from Quetta on June 2 for Rawalpindi at 11:30 am.

The third train will depart from Karachi on June 3 for Lahore at 11 am.

The fourth train will depart from Rawalpindi on June 8 for Quetta at 8 am.

The fifth train will depart from Lahore on June 8 for Karachi at 6 pm.

Tickets can be booked online or from the reservation office.

