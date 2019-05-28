HOME > Government

Eid special train bookings from May 29

5 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The schedule for Eid special trains has been announced by Pakistan Railways and bookings start May 29.

Five special trains have been dedicated for Eid-ul-Fitr traffic. “There will be fifty percent discount on all train tickets on Eid day,” the PR announced.

The first special train will depart from Karachi on June 2 for Peshawar at 10:45 am.

The second train will depart from Quetta on June 2 for Rawalpindi at 11:30 am.

The third train will depart from Karachi on June 3 for Lahore at 11 am.

The fourth train will depart from Rawalpindi on June 8 for Quetta at 8 am.

The fifth train will depart from Lahore on June 8 for Karachi at 6 pm.

Tickets can be booked online or from the reservation office.

TOPICS:
Eid trains Pakistan Railways


