Eid likely to be on June 5: Fawad Chaudhry

21 mins ago

The Eid moon will likely be sighted on June 4, says Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

In a video message posted on his Twitter, Chaudhry said the lunar calendar has been prepared and sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology. The website hosting of the calendar will be completed by tomorrow, he said.

He said that he requested the council to invite Shahabuddin Popalzai and Mufti Muneebur Rehman and other ulema for a briefing.

Chaudhry said that Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission and Department of Meteorology participated in making the calendar.

 
