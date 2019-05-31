HOME > News

‘Eid is on June 5, even if Ruet-e-Hilal Committee disagrees’

1 hour ago

Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that even if the Ruet-e-Hilal committee doesn’t agree, Pakistan will be celebrating Eid on June 5.

“It’s the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee’s choice if they want to follow Pakistan’s first official moonsighting application or not. But Eid has been announced and will be celebrated on June 5,” Chaudhry said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Friday.  He remarked that it’s not his job to get the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to celebrate Eid on the same day.

“You can’t force anyone to celebrate Eid on a specific day. You can only guide them about what is good and right,” he said.

The minister added that the calendar and the application his ministry had developed were not part of the agenda during the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“Since we submitted the idea a little late and to be a part of the cabinet meeting you need 160 copies of the calendar and have to go through a distribution procedure, my calendar wasn’t part of the discussion formally,” explained Chaudhry. He said they are waiting for the Council of Islamic Ideology for their input before getting it approved.

Following the launch of Pakistan’s first official moonsighting website, Chaudhry announced on Thursday the availability of a mobile application that displays the various phases of and other real-time information about the moon.

The app, called ‘The Ruet’, is available on the Google Play Store.

