ECP to hear PTI petition against Maryam on May 27

The ECP has approved for hearing a petition filed by the PTI against Maryam Nawaz’s appointment as a PML-N vice-president.

It has set a hearing on May 27. The petition was filed by PTI MNAs Maleeka Bukhari, Farrukh Habib and Javeria Zafar on May 9.

They say her appointment is against the law because she has been convicted of a crime. She was sentenced to seven years in prison for abetting her father Nawaz Sharif after she was found “instrumental in concealment of the properties of her father” by an accountability court in July 2018.

The application stated that Maryam’s appointment as the party’s vice-president was in violation of the Constitution.

The application said that she was disqualified and can’t hold any political or public office.

