Eating in public during Ramazan can land you in jail

Beware! You can be jailed in Pakistan if you are caught eating or smoking in public during Ramazan. The Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance wants people to observe sanctity in this Holy Month. It was enacted in 1981.

A fine of Rs500 will be imposed on people caught eating in public along with jail time of three months.

The ordinance also prohibits serving eatables in certain public places. “No proprietor, manager, servant, or other person in charge of a hotel, restaurant or canteen, or other public place, shall knowingly and willfully offer or serve or cause to be offered or served any eatable during fasting hours in the month of Ramazan to any person who, according to the tenets of Islam, is under an obligation to fast,” it reads.

The government wants to change the fine structure for owners of hotels, TV channels, and cinemas. Hotel owners will be fined Rs 25,000, instead of Rs 500 as per the 1981 Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, and TV channels and cinema houses will be charged Rs500,000 or more if they are found violating the Ordinance. The amendment bill has yet to be passed by the Senate and National Assembly.

The Ehtram-e-Ramazan (Respect for Ramazan) was introduced in 1981 by military dictator Ziaul Haq. Similar laws exist in other Muslim majority countries as well.

It is illegal to eat or drink in public before iftar in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE, for both Muslims and non-Muslims. However, these rules exempt pregnant women and children from the penalties since punishing them is deemed disrespectful.

