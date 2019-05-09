Court not responsible for stopping drone attacks: chief justice

The court is not responsible for stopping drone attacks, remarked Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa while hearing a contempt of court petition against the government for its failure to stop the attacks.

The petitioner, Raja Saeed Sultan, filed the petition after the government failed to implement the orders of the Peshawar High Court. The high court had ordered to stop drone attacks in the country.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court dismissed the case on Thursday.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the strikes can be stopped by the policies of the foreign ministry and national security agencies.

Justice Khosa asked, “Can the high court even give a verdict to stop drone attacks? Did it order the US to stop the drone attacks? Why would the US follow the high court’s verdict?”

He asked whether a high court could even decide what the US will do.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that drone attacks target women, children and animals.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked, “Please ask yourself, what are for arguing for?”

The top judge said drone strikes don’t even occur anymore. The court respects the petitioner’s passion but can’t help them in any legal way, he added.

