HOME > News

Dr Shahid Masood indicted in PTV corruption case

10 mins ago

Anchor Dr Shahid Masood has been indicted in the PTV corruption case.

Three other suspects – Kashif Rabbani, Roshan Mustafa Gillani and Fawad Shabbir — were also indicted in the case on Thursday. A hearing was held of the case at the special FIA court in Islamabad by Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti.

All four suspects have denied the charges against them. The FIA has been directed to present evidence at the next hearing on June 14.

Masood, the former PTV chairperson, is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Rs38 million.

Related: PTV corruption case: Shahid Masood to be indicted next week

According to the FIA, he signed an agreement with a fake company to obtain the media rights for the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The officials had said earlier that the state-owned television channel suffered a huge loss because of the agreement.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
DR SHAHID MASOOD ptv


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Dr Shahid Masood, PTV, PTV corruption case
 
MOST READ
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Gwadar PC hotel attacked by gunmen
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Eight housing schemes in Islamabad declared illegal
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Men fight over stolen fuel at Karachi petrol station
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
Watch: Karachi truck driver leaves bystanders running for their lives
IMF programme will choke Pakistan's economic growth: expert
IMF programme will choke Pakistan’s economic growth: expert
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES ADVERTISE WITH US ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.