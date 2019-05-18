HOME > Global

Dog saves baby buried alive in a Thailand field

25 mins ago

A dog in Thailand rescued an infant after he was buried alive in a field allegedly by his teenage mother, BBC reported on Saturday.

According to the report, the 15-year-old mother buried her baby son alive to hide her pregnancy from her parents.

The dog’s owner said that the dog was barking and digging a field in the village and he noticed the leg of a baby sticking out of the ground.

The baby was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him healthy.

