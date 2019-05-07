Disney to release 65 films in next eight years

Over the course of the next eight years, Disney will release close to 65 films from its various divisions: Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Disney Animation, Disney Originals and Fox.

The last movie on Disney’s slate is Avatar 5, the final film in James Cameron’s sprawling epic franchise based on the world he first introduced in 2009’s Avatar.

Disney announces post-Fox theatrical release plans. pic.twitter.com/cWhKNUSS73 — Kris Tapley (@kristapley) May 7, 2019

The Verge reported that most of the films that appear on the slate, which can be seen in the tweet above, are already announced, but there are a couple of surprises.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently told investors Disney was going to slow down on production of Star Wars films following Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which comes out this December.

On the Marvel side, only two new films will be released next year.

The company’s slate also highlights some contributions from 21st Century Fox’s studios, including a new untitled Kingsman movie in 2020 and confirmation that The New Mutants, the troubled X-Men property, is still set to be released on April 3, 2020. Avatar 2 will also be released in 2021, according to this list.

TOPICS: