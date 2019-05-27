HOME > Travel

Direct flight between Azerbaijan, Pakistan to operate soon: aviation minister

2 hours ago

A direct flight between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is scheduled to operate soon, says Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar.

Sarwar had a meeting with Ali Alizada, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan on Monday. Both sides agreed to develop strong relations in the field of aviation.

The aviation minister said, “Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brotherly countries. Relations between the two countries are warm, cordial, based on trust and respect.”

Alizada said that Azerbaijan was keen to enhance ties with Pakistan.

The Draft Air Services Agreement (ASA) between Pakistan and Azerbaijan was agreed in 1993. On September 30, 2009, an MoU was agreed between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. At present, there is no air link between both the countries.

Due to paucity of traffic, no airline from either state is operating. In order to establish an air-link, Turkish Airlines was allowed to operate flights from Istanbul to Lahore/Islamabad through Baku. However, Turkish Airlines is facing low yield.

