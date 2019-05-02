HOME > Human Rights

Dh10,000 fine, jail for staring at women, catcalling in UAE

May 1 , 2019

Recently, 19 people were arrested after they were found ‘harassing and eve-teasing’ women on beaches and roads in UAE, Dubai Police said. 

Eve-teasing refers to an act where women face sexual aggression ranging from sexually suggestive remarks, catcalls and, sometimes, outright groping.

In the UAE, this includes staring or winking at women, blowing kisses and commenting on their body.

Khaleej Times reported that according to Article 359 of the UAE’s penal code, a person shall be sentenced to detention for a maximum period of one year or to a fine not exceeding Dh10,000 – or both – if they molests a woman through words or acts in a public or a frequented place.

All women have the right to feel safe, secure and protected, says Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation. He said such crimes of harassment are “alien to the culture and traditions of the UAE.”

Hind Ali, a resident, says men usually pretend they are taking pictures of the sea [at the beach] but, actually, they are snapping photos of women. “This makes me feel uncomfortable,” she said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
One Comment

  1. Salman   May 2, 2019 12:41 pm/ Reply

    what about if women starring at Men, and how it is proved that Men is or was starring at women.


